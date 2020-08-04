ESSEX — Out with the old, in with the new.
Essex Seafood is ready to start a new chapter after half the restaurant caught fire on Mother's Day. On Monday, an excavator tore down its charred remnants.
"The insurance is all settled," owner Howie Lane said while on site Monday afternoon. "It's all coming down either today or tomorrow."
Lane has big plans for the new Essex Seafood. He said he'll be speaking with his architect, Rob Gulla, on Tuesday to iron out the final designs.
"I want it to be like a five-star restaurant," Lane said with a smile. "We have to get the plans approved by the town, but I've got word from them — they said, 'we're willing to do whatever you want to do.'"
In May, a gas heater that was left on after closing set the entire back-half dining area ablaze. An estimated $250,000 in damages were left in its wake. No injuries were reported, and firefighters managed to keep the flames away from the main building that faces Eastern Avenue.
Michael Lane, Howie's brother, and his wife, Donna, stopped by the restaurant to watch the demolition. They both work at Essex Seafood and live just live up the street.
"I was crying," Donna said. "When the excavator came in and began tearing it down, it all really hit me. It's all very sad. But Howie got to ride the excavator and make the first hit."
Michael, a manager at Essex Seafood, said he's still grateful for the Essex Fire Department and the actions they took on one of the toughest nights of their family's lives.
"I'm just looking forward to going back to work," he said.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.