The Gloucester Democratic City Committee (GDCC) has awarded its Public Service Scholarship this year to graduating Gloucester High School senior Danielle Denman.
“I began working with the committee during the 2012 Presidential election, where I participated in canvassing and the Get Out The Vote campaign. The hands-on work the GDCC has done for the Gloucester community has inspired me to continue my service throughout high school,” Denman said in a prepared statement. “As the vice president of the Young Democrats Club at GHS, I worked with the GDCC to participate in the annual Ton of Tuna food drive, and learned with their guidance how to show support for local politics through public service.”
A member of the National Honor Society and many other Gloucester High clubs, including service as a writer and editor for The Gillnetter, Denman cites her personal experience and Gloucester’s community spirit for her devotion to public service.
Denman plans on attending Emmanuel College as a member of its honors program and hopes to become a professional in the communications field.
In addition, the Gloucester Democratic City Committee awarded two secondary scholarships to Gloucester High School seniors Ruby Mills and Kevyn Ann Chandler.
Mills is a Sawyer Medal winner and member of the Student Council and National Honor Society. Her commitment to public service started in elementary school, when she would walk around with her wagon and pick up trash. She has volunteered at Cape Ann Animal Aid and West Parish Elementary School, as well as The Open Door, where she has helped to prepare and serve community meals to those in need. This past summer, she volunteered more than 40 hours at Addison Gilbert Hospital in the emergency department and the senior adult unit, where she observed the work flow of the hospital and interacted with patients. Mills plans on attending Saint Anselm College to study nursing.
Chandler is a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society, varsity cheerleading and tennis teams, as well as the Interact Club, where she received an award for her dedication of service. In her public service work, she has volunteered at Pathways for Children, The Open Door, the Sawyer Free Library, and a number of after school extracurricular events. She has also taught at a youth cheer camp, emphasizing the importance of teamwork to her students. Chandler has been accepted to a number of New England area colleges and universities.
“We were extremely fortunate to have such high-quality candidates competing for this scholarship, a testament to both the students and our public school teachers here in Gloucester,” said Bernadette Merenda, chair of the GDCC Scholarship Committee. “In a time when students are facing the prospect of taking huge loans to pay for their education, we want to make sure we do what we can to encourage public service in our students.”