A vision has been cast for the exterior design for the proposed combined elementary school, and it mimics a sailboat.
Members of the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Building Committee approved the design, one of two options presented by Bryce Taft of the architectural design agency Dore & Whittier.
The selected design, presented as Option A, is inspired by sailboat.
"This is best depicted in the massing of the 'B Wing' where the roof line of the Art/Media Center slopes from west to east creating the 'sail' while the clerestory 'mast' rises behind it, identifying the front entrance and bringing natural daylight into the center of the building," Taft wrote in his presentation.
In addition to being made of brick, stone, glass, wood and metal paneling, the design includes an overhang that would allow students to wait for their rides outside without being bombarded by New England's constantly changing weather.
Taft explained that the "overall vision for the building" was focused on embodying learning, creativity, texture, structure, color, extension, and openness.
East Gloucester Elementary School's Principal Amy Pasquarello thought that the selected design spoke to the "essence" of the city.
"Come into our building, you are safe with us," she said, envisioning the welcoming space this new school design would provide to students and community members alike.
City Planning Director Gregg Cademartori wanted further discussion about the windows, as the current plans show windows of various sizes.
There will be no basement in the new school, a feature that Pasquarello is ecstatic about after seeing the state of East Gloucester's current basement.
"I'm glad to leave the river behind," Pasquarello laughed.
Option B depicted a shorter 'mast' or corridor curtain wall system and daylight in the lobby was reduced.
Although Option B was not selected for future design development, Dore & Whittier and the Building Committee have agreed to revisit this design later to see what aspects of it could be brought into the selected design.
The exterior details were not the only talking points at last Thursday's Building Committee meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Dore & Whittier held discussion groups with teachers and staff members of both East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial to see what type of school they would ideally like working in.
This included conversation regarding the atmosphere, types of space, and potential color concepts.
"We want to try and tie it back to where we are," Josh Perrine of Dore & Whittier said. "We are in Gloucester and it has a rich history and it is very unique in its location."
Perrine showed calming colors schools employees like, such as blues, beige, and gray.
"It will be nice to have some warm accent tones," Perrine added, explaining he is inspired by sunsets and some of those additional colors will bring warmth to the design.
Going forward with the interior vision, School Committee member Kathleen Clancy suggested emphasizing the connection between the planned spaces.
The Building Committee also unanimously accepted the programmatic changes and the square foot increase for the floor plan that was presented at their Feb. 13 meeting.
The updated details include changes to the performance space and gymnasium as well as a traffic study to improve pick up and drop off for buses and parents.
Committee members will continue to work with architect Dore & Whittier to adapt and change to meet the needs and desires of the community.
Details of the schematic design for the combined elementary school and more about the project can be found at https://eastgloucesterbuildingproject.weebly.com/updates
