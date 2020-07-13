DANVERS — Rob Cortes thought that when he made an appointment for Thursday afternoon at the Danvers Registry of Motor Vehicles to register a car, he'd just walk in at the scheduled time.
Instead, he found himself standing in line, in mid-80s temperatures, for more than 30 minutes.
"It's really fun," Cortes, of Medford, cracked. "Everybody should try it."
The branch re-opened two weeks ago with what state officials promised were new policies to allow for social distancing and safety. Visitors are required to make appointments and wear masks, and only limited numbers of people are allowed inside the branch at any given time.
Instead, however, visitors are ending up in long lines outside.
When reporters from the Times' sister paper The Salem News tried to get some answers from the Registry about the situation in Danvers, they were instead provided with a list of general policies.
"The RMV is operating by appointment-only and has a strict no walk-in policy at this time," said Judith Reardon Riley, an agency spokeswoman. "Customers without an appointment will be asked to leave and make an appointment online to return at a later date. Customers are allowed in by the timing of their appointment block so as to keep centers to one customer per available counter, and are encouraged to wait in their vehicles until their appointment time, not outside the Service Center."
But the option of waiting in one's car was not made clear to people standing in the sun outside of the Danvers branch Thursday.
And nearly all of them had, in fact, made an appointment — in and of itself a challenge, some said.
Dusty and Joan Cronin, a middle-aged couple from Winchester, were surprised they would have to wait in line outside when they showed up shortly before their appointment time. They had been waiting for a while.
"I guess they're stacked up," said Dusty Cronin.
Joan Cronin said she'd made their appointment two weeks ago. They had hoped they could handle their transaction, transferring a registration, in Wilmington because it is closer to their home, but were told they'd have to travel to Danvers because the Wilmington branch wasn't accepting appointments.
When they arrived, the line was long enough to stretch to the back of the building, where, Dusty Cronin noted, at least there was a little shade. By the time they spoke to a reporter, they were queued up on a walkway next to the building, a squat commercial space across the parking lot from a Big Lots.
Cortes had also hoped to use a branch closer to his home but ended up finding an appointment in Danvers.
Nearby, Gideon Atemkeng of Peabody was also a little surprised to have to wait, thinking he'd be able to go right inside for his appointment. He had been waiting for about 15 minutes, he said.
There was just one man in line, behind the Cronins, who didn't realize he needed an appointment to renew his driver's license until a security guard approached and told him he would have to leave.
Asked about the situation on Thursday, Riley told a reporter that it would be "helpful" for the newspaper to tell readers that they must make an appointment.
The agency did not address questions about the specific reasons why there was a backup at the Danvers branch.
The issue appears to have arisen in other locations as well, however: a Facebook page titled "Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Complaints" posted a photo on Tuesday showing a line of 50 people wrapped around the Leominster branch.
