A City Council vote Tuesday to withdraw a $19 million loan authorization for the long-awaited interior makeover of the Police Department and District Court building on Main Street does not mean the end the project.
Instead, Mayor Greg Verga said the project is full steam ahead as America's oldest seaport awaits the state to sign off on changes to the building’s lease, carrying a new commitment of more than $5 million over 30 years by the court system.
Gloucester officials are also hoping the state will come through with a $2 million earmark in a bond bill, and the mayor plans to use some federal COVID-19 relief money for the project, which involves the interior renovation of the stark brick building dating to 1973. A public hearing on the loan order has been continued several times since December.
Verga told the council he plans to use a portion of the $23 million the city has received in COVID Local Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the police station/courthouse.
Overall, Verga said he plans to set aside about $4.5 million for city buildings. He did not say how much of the ARPA money he would be committing to the station/courthouse project.
“The police station project has been withdrawn,” Verga said. “It will be making its way back with the help of money from the court system, and thanks to (state Senate Minority Leader) Bruce Tarr and (state Rep.) Ann-Margaret (Ferrante), some help from the state, and some ARPA funds, we can make this project, see it through.”
Verga said Monday in an interview that plans to renovate the 50-year-old building were ongoing before he became mayor in January 2022. The project at first involved new windows and HVAC upgrades, but the scope has since ballooned. The amount of work required triggered the need for the building to be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other things.
The council last May voted to increase spendingproject for design and other services from $675,000 to $1.1 million.
With about one-third of the building occupied by Gloucester District Court, Verga said he took a step back, concerned about what might happen if the city paid for all the work and then the court decided to move “somewhere other than Gloucester.”
The city investigated to see if the courts were willing to chip in for the project.
After the building opened in the 1970s, the court had long-term lease and paid $1 per year, but in the 1990s, the lease was changed to include a $10,000 maintenance allowance, Verga said.
A draft lease Verga said he has signed commits the state to paying about $5.13 million over 30 years for the building rehab.
A change in court administrator delayed the execution of the lease, but Verga said the court administrator and the chief justice of the district court have signed off and they are awaiting approval from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance.
Verga said Tarr got a $2 million earmark in a bond bill.
“He’s working on getting it into this upcoming budget,” the mayor said.
Tarr said the bond bill earmark would require the Healey administration to release that money in a capital spending plan, and there was not as much of a guarantee as money provided in the lease.
Verga said what his administration has heard from lawyers, social service agencies and others is the importance of having the courthouse on Cape Ann.
“It’s important to have a court facility in downtown Gloucester,” Tarr said.
There is one issue with the delay that could increase the cost of the project.
The city’s CFO, John Dunn, said during a Feb. 9 meeting of the council’s Budget and Finance Standing Committee, the delay means the city will have to work with trade contractors who have already submitted bids to see if they might hold their bids for another 60 days.
“If they won’t and some may not, then we are going to have to put those back out on the street,” he said.