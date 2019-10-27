BEVERLY — The new $16 million MBTA drawbridge in Beverly has malfunctioned at least a handful of times since it was installed two years ago, causing significant delays and headaches for Cape Ann and North Shore commuters.
The irony for commuters is that's exactly the problem the new bridge — which replaced a finicky 132-year-old steel swing span over the Danvers River — was supposed to fix.
"What we are seeing at the Beverly-Salem drawbridge is really emblematic of what we are seeing statewide," said state Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem. "All this infrastructure that was not maintained for years and years and (we are) seeing the results of it now."
Although in this case, he noted, the MBTA and Keolis — which operates the commuter rail — have taken important steps on repairs and maintenance for that drawbridge.
The old bridge dated to 1885 and had faced a number of mechanical problems in recent years — at times getting stuck in one position — that cost millions to repair and caused repeated service delays along the Newburyport/Rockport line. The span typically opens and closes about 5,000 times a year and carries 31 inbound trains and 31 outbound trains on weekdays, in addition to weekend trips.
The new drawbridge, completed in 2017, replaced the entire superstructure and concrete support pilings. A new hydraulic rail system, bridge wedges, swing span motor and electrical room were added.
But just two weeks after the new bridge opened in August, an alignment issue forced a brief halt to service. That train stoppage was later attributed to human error.
Also, on March 18, 2018, the bridge was out of commission for much of the day after it couldn't close properly to allow train traffic.
One of the wedges that helps support the bridge's swing span — the part that opens to allow boats to pass underneath — stopped working.
The piece needed to be replaced and it was expected that it would be fully repaired by the end of that month, with the company that installed the bridge footing the bill. Stranded commuters were shuttled via bus and the bridge was back in operation the next morning.
The latest problem cropped up Aug. 29 when the bridge was stuck open during the evening commute, causing significant delays on the rail line and leading to a lot of angry, fed-up riders who took to social media to express their frustration yet again.
It was more than three hours later that the MBTA released a final update on the situation, saying the problem had been fixed, at 9:41 p.m.
"Dear Rockport/Newburyport line passengers, we apologize for the major delays and cancellations that impacted your commute today. As the Beverly drawbridge could not be completely closed, we could not operate any trains between Salem and Beverly," the MBTA tweeted.
Keolis Commuter Services later explained that a sensor caused a fault and resulted in the bridge span being stuck open. The faulty sensor was replaced.
Despite these issues, transportation officials say the new bridge is an improvement.
"This investment has resulted in better service for our passengers. Today, more than one train can pass over the bridge at one time and at faster speeds," Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson said in a brief statement.
Keolis officials, during a recent editorial board meeting with the Times and the North of Boston Media Group, characterized it as an important investment in infrastructure.
But all it takes to throw it all into chaos is a minor glitch like the one on Aug. 29, Tucker acknowledged.
"The minor glitch that held that bridge open, it inconveniences thousands of people," he said. "One thing breaks down, it inconveniences everything." Fortunately it was a relatively quick and inexpensive fix, he added.
Other bridges, other problems
Other drawbridges along the Newburyport/Rockport line have also periodically experienced problems, as recently as last month in Manchester and Saugus on two different occasions each when the bridges became stuck.
Also Cape Ann commuters using the T were bused between Rockport and West Gloucester for periods this summer as the MBTA and the state Department of Transportation continue work on the Annisquam River rail drawbridge. The bridge dates to 1911, underwent a major reconstruction in 1932 and was identified in a 2011 safety study as being in the worst shape of any bridge within the MBTA system. Officials have maintained it remains safe for crossing.
In response to the Aug. 29 incident in Beverly, Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, also took to her official Twitter account to update constituents on the situation.
"The #Beverly train drawbridge failure...due to an electrical problem, took hard work & time to fix, causing severe delays for commuters. I look forward to the Legislature taking up the transportation bond bill, a key tool for investing badly-needed $ in infrastructure," she tweeted.
The Joint Committee on Transportation heard testimony from Gov. Charlie Baker on Oct. 8 on his proposed $18 billion bond bill, which would authorize his administration to borrow and spend heavily on transportation infrastructure over the next five years, including $5.7 billion for the MBTA.
Tucker said he's "very hopeful and excited" about Baker's bond bill, which should produce important long-term investments in the commuter rail. But just as importantly, he added, is short-term, ongoing maintenance on the system.
"It certainly is an improvement," said state Rep Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, noting the new drawbridge isn't as problematic as the 132-year-old one it replaced and can accommodate two trains instead of just one. "But it is frustrating for commuters who face delays."
"It gets frustrating for constituents to deal with this; there are over 2,000 (Beverly) residents who take the train regularly," he said. "They just want to get on the train and get to work on time.
"There's no question we understand that some of this has to be better," he said, likewise stressing that continued maintenance is vital.
"The investment is coming," said Tucker.
Material from State House News Service was used in this report.
