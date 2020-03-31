If property owners aren't able to pay their real estate tax bills by May 1, the city of Gloucester will be charging them up to 14% interest for each day it is unpaid.
While the impact of the novel coronavirus has people saving for an unknown future or scrounging pennies from their last paychecks to make ends meet, there will be no relief at the city level for property owners who are unable to pay their real estate taxes by the May 1 deadline.
"We recognize this is a difficult time for many but unfortunately the city has no current authority to extend due dates or globally waive late fees as those are mandated by Massachusetts General Law," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday.
The mayor's post was in response to multiple residents contacting the city asking about bill extensions and, or waiving of late fees on city utility and real estate tax bills.
Owning property during a pandemic
In the week ending March 21, with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading to every corner of the United States, a record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
"An increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week's revised level," Labor Department disclosed on Thursday. "This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."
With no job — or reduced hours — many residents are faced with the question of how they can afford to pay taxes on their property.
Various residents expressed their frustration with the real estate tax deadline, noting that the COVID-19 crisis has put many out of work and unable to make ends meet.
"Only sure thing in life ... death and taxes," Wooki Langille posted in response to the mayor's Facebook post.
Though the IRS has extended the federal income tax filing due dates from April 15 to July 15, property owners are expected to pay real estate taxes by the scheduled deadline.
Real estate taxes are billed on a quarterly basis, sent to property owners 30 days prior to the due dates of Aug. 1, Nov. 1, Feb. 1 and May 1.
According to Vision Government Solutions, an assessor's online database, Gloucester fiscal year 2020 residential tax rate is $12.33 per $1,000 of assessed value and the commercial/industrial/personal property tax rate is $12.74 per $1,000 of assessed value.
As of now, real estate developers are not worried about the deadline.
"We're very blessed. Our quality tenants are our lifeline and we (knock on wood) have much to be thankful. Our cash flow is, thus far, secure," local real-estate developer Mac Bell said. "But for sure these are trying times."
"My greatest appreciation is the blessings of sharing time and space here and now on this island home of our amazing Cape Ann," he added.
A sign of hope
Gloucester officials say they are closely monitoring COVID-19 emergency legislation proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker, which includes local authority to extend tax due dates and waive fees.
"When and if the Legislature takes up this matter we will review and recommend implementing those actions that are in the best interest for the City of Gloucester and its residents," Romeo Theken said.
The "emergency legislation" the mayor referred to is a conglomerate of fast-moving pieces of legislation that seeks to help municipalities.
This includes a bill, H.4586, that addresses a wide range of relief for restaurant owners, municipal hearings, criminal warrants, standardized testing, and yes, property tax exemption deadlines.
"This bill would provide cities and towns flexibility on tax collections, such that they can allow their residents more time to pay taxes without incurring penalties," Baker outlined in the filed "An Act to Further Address Challenges Faced by Municipalities and School Districts Resulting from COVID-19." "Specifically, the bill would allow municipalities to waive late-payment penalties for 4th quarter tax bills, which are due May 1."
This bill, if passed, would also allow municipalities to change tax bill due dates and extend the deadline for property tax exemptions and deferrals from April 1 to June 1, 2020.
