Destino announces retirement

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer has announced his retirement from the City effective early April 2020.
informed Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken late last week of his intentions.
He plans to spend more time with family and explore personal pursuits. His last day in City Hall will be Friday, April 3.
Destino was appointed as CAO in January 2015.
“Jim has been a dedicated and highly effective leader,” Mayor Romeo Theken said.
“During the past five years, he has dealt with City matters in a transparent, professional and effective manner. He has been a huge part of some of the City’s most significant recent successes, restoring our financial standing and broadly improving municipal operations.”
Destino said he will remember those leaders who worked to make the community better.
“I am thankful to the Mayor for this opportunity. Together we have made a difference in this community. I am extremely proud to have been a part of the turnaround. I have had the opportunity to work with many outstanding staff and elected officials over the past five years who were and are committed to this community and our citizens.
A lifelong resident of Gloucester, he served as a member of the City Council between 2000 and 2008, including two terms as City Council president.
A certified parliamentarian, his public life has been defined by fiscal prudence and a commitment to civility in political service.
Mayor Romeo Theken will begin planning the executive search for a replacement.
