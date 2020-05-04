While there have been a lot of changes due to the novel coronavirus, Gloucester's administration is prepared to present the proposed budget for fiscal 2021 on time.
The mayor's draft budget will be presented to the City Council during a special remote meeting on Tuesday, May 5.
"There is a lot of changes," Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino said in regards to how the city — under a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus pandemic — has had to adapt the budget. Destino would not reveal the budget amount before it is presented to the City Council.
Many of the changes that Destino will present Tuesday are a result of — like all municipalities across the Commonwealth —waiting for the state's proposed budget.
"Right now, I don't know if they know how or even when their budget is going to be passed," Destino said, explaining that the state has projected $3 billion to $6 billion less in revenue for the Commonwealth in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
In the meanwhile, Destino has been meeting with a state finance team, and other mayors and CAOs, to try "to get a handle on what the next fiscal year is going to look like."
Gloucester, said Destino, is in a far better financial position than other communities.
"A lot of communities are in a position that they can't really put a budget forth to their city council or their town meetings because until they know those numbers (from the state), they don't get the same liquidity in cash reserves that the city of Gloucester has," he said.
What sets the seaside community apart is the decision to be financially conservative over the years.
"We have been ultra conservative and it has been part of our success in revenues in the last five years," Destino explained. "Even though meal tax and hotel tax we know, especially in this fourth quarter, are really going to be down, we have already hit our fiscal '20 number in the first three quarters."
While Destino is confident in the budget that will be presented to the City Council, he has cautioned the City Council, schools, and department heads that things are subject to change depending on when the governor lifts a stay-at-home advisory.
"If we don't get this reopening, which we really need to get done as soon as we can safely, then we will revisit the budget and come back to the City Council," Destino said.
Among the unknowns are what beach revenue will look like and how businesses will adjust if a stay-at-home advisory extends into the summer.
Whether city officials go ahead with the budget that is presented on Tuesday or revisit things later on, Destino is confident that they will be able to move forward together.
"That is part of the reason why we have been so successful is because everyone works together so well," he added.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Special City Council meeting. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to present her proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom. Details of how to join the meeting remotely had not been posted to the city's webpage at press time.