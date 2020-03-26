Destino delays retirement

Due to the rapid changes brought on by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the city's Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino is delaying his retirement.
The Gloucester native announced mid-January that his last day as the city's CAO would be April 3 as he planned to spend more time with his family and focus on transitioning the ownership of his sub shop to his daughter and son-in-law.
The end date for Destino's role as CAO is, like that for the pandemic, unknown.
"A hundred days ago when I put in my notice that I would be retiring, things were different and things were going well in the city, and we weren't in this crisis," Destino explained. "I am not going to leave the community in a crisis situation, so I am here until the foreseeable future until things get straightened away in the city."
"There is so much to do and the mayor asked me to stay," Destino said.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken sent out a formal letter to city employees Wednesday clarifying that Destino would be delaying his retirement after City Council President Steve LeBlanc announced that Tuesday's City Council meeting was Destino's last one.
"Even a couple of managers called me this morning and asked what do you mean this is your last one," Destino told a Times reporter on Wednesday. "I thought everyone already knew."
The letter clarified the situation.
"We have a lot of work to do and to help us navigate through this difficult period I have asked Jim Destino, our Chief Administrative Officer, to postpone his upcoming retirement date," Romeo Theken wrote. "He has agreed to delay his retirement beyond April 3. Looks like we are all stuck with him a little while longer."
The letter also outlined the mayor's gratitude toward Destino and other city employees' dedication to working through the pandemic.
"Our collective responsibility right now is to work together to move things forward as best we can for this community and its residents," Romeo Theken wrote. "You have all responded to that call and I thank you for that."
As Destino works alongside Romeo Theken and other city officials to solve problems brought to Gloucester by the virus, the hiring of a new CAO has been put on hold.
"With the COVID-19 crisis, it is all we work on day in and day out," Destino explained. "No one has even talked about looking at those applications. We don't have time to do it right now. We are focused on the job at hand which is this crisis and getting the community through it."
Coming back, again
Destino has been integrated within local politics for a while, sitting on the City Council between 2000 and 2008.
When Romeo Theken took on the role as interim mayor in 2015, Destino joined her as CAO for the first 18 months of her term.
He stepped down in June 2016 and returned to the job on Nov. 28, 2016 — now with Romeo Theken in the position of the 59th mayor of Gloucester.
During his time as CAO, Destino has been focused implementing procedures and identifying areas of growth to enhance the city's future.
This includes the administration's philosophy, the city's finances and partnerships.
Still afloat
As Destino stays on as CAO, business at his beloved sub shop, Destino's Subs on Prospect Street, is still afloat.
"I think it is important to be able to provide that service to the community even when we aren't doing a fraction of what we usually do for business," Destino said.
In order to keep serving their subs and sandwiches to the community, Destino and his crew have taken precautionary measures.
"We have moved all of the dining room furniture aside and roped it off so customers can keep social distancing," he explained. "I have limited it to just a couple of staff so they can be socially distancing."
With subs and society to take care of, Destino is not going anywhere for the time being.
"I would not leave (Romeo Theken) during this crisis or leave this city during this crisis," Destino said. "However long that is, I'll be here to help the city."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
