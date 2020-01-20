Destino leaving job in April

While Gloucester's chief administrative officer may be retiring, he still plans on being active in the community.
Jim Destino announced last week that he will be retiring from his position as CAO to spend more time with his family and focus on transitioning the ownership of his sub shop, Destino's, to his daughter and son-in-law.
The life-long Gloucester resident's last day in City Hall will be Friday, April 3.
"It is funny because when people talk about me retiring, I am retiring from the city but I run and operate one of the busiest restaurants in the city," Destino said. "I have a 2-month-old grandson, Jude, and friends and activities that I am looking forward to. Especially spending time with my fabulous wife Judy."
Prior to working in city government, Destino said was "just a guy who was raising a young family, coaching Little League, and involved in school stuff."
Destino had been a commercial fisherman and at age 26, purchased his father's sub shop, Destino's Subs, founded in 1959.
When former Mayor Bruce Tobey advised Destino to run for a vacant City Council seat, he was hesitant.
"I didn't know much about politics, but then politics got into my blood and it became a passion for me," Destino said.
Destino served on the City Council between 2000 and 2008, including two terms as its president. During that time, he pursued becoming a parliamentarian to enhance the quality of work the city was putting out by focusing on the details.
"It is a way to run your life," Destino explained. "If you take care of the little things and do things correctly, everything else has a way of working out."
Since taking the job as CAO in January 2015, Destino has worked alongside Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to identify areas of growth within the government and implement procedures that will enhance the city's future.
"The biggest thing is that we have changed the attitudes," Destino explained. "We have opened the doors up."
In addition to reshaping the administration's philosophy, Destino looked to improve the city's finances and partnerships.
Having identified that the city had little to no reserves and had accrued substantial debt, Destino created new policies to improve Gloucester's finances.
His financial decisions included that "every purchase appeal over $1,000 came across my desk, every department was now going to live within the budget that the City Council voted them in June, and the installation of a policy on free cash."
The policy on free cash, which allocated money to a variety of places, would later be identified by the state Department of Revenue as one of the most forward-thinking financial policies that had ever been instituted in a small city.
After the fiscal house was in order, Destino saw the need to reconnect with community, state and federal partners.
"This community is all about people," Destino said. "It is unreal how many folks are genuine and care about this community and quality of life."
Moving forward
As Destino moves toward personal pursuits, he is excited for the strategic plans that the city has to move forward in the new year.
This includes a facility study, housing production plan, construction of a new elementary school, expansion of a commercial and industrial base, and a harbor plan.
"If we don't take care of our assets, it is only going to cost us more down the line when things really fail," Destino said.
The harbor plan, which is revisited and updated every ten years, will allow owners of harborside private property to prosper through strategic planning and development.
"It is really important that while we preserve our historic heritage in this community, we have got to allow room for the private property owners who own the majority of the land in the harbor to bring in revenue so they cannot only invest, but thrive," Destino said.
Destino confirmed that Romeo Theken has begun a search for a new CAO and is working on tweaking the job description and having discussions about strengths and weaknesses within the role.
"Our city leadership and staff are ready to keep things moving. While he will be missed, " Romeo Theken said of Destino, "I’m confident that our city is in good hands and prepared for the future."
Although the sub-loving parliamentarian only has about two months left in office, Destino assured local officials that he will be right around the corner.
"I told the mayor that I am only a phone call away and she can call me anytime," Destino said. "Any of them can."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
