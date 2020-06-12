Jim Destino has officially retired, after postponing his retirement as Gloucester's chief administrative officer for four months to help the city navigate a pandemic.
Vanessa Krawczyk, who has been working alongside Destino for the past year and a half, will serve as interim chief administrative officer during the search for a permanent replacement.
The news of his retirement came early on Friday morning as Destino posted on his Facebook page a note of gratitude to those he has worked with over the years.
"Today is my last day as Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Gloucester," he wrote. "I want to say thank you to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, our managers, and all the elected officials that I have had the pleasure to work with. This City is lucky to have such dedicated leadership and I wish them continued success in the future."
Destino could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The Gloucester resident and owner of Destino's Sub Shop on Prospect Street has been eagerly awaiting retirement, with plans to spend more time with his wife, grandson, and focus on transitioning the ownership of his sub shop to his daughter and son-in-law.
"Jim has been a dedicated and highly effective leader," Romeo Theken said. "During the past five years, he has dealt with city matters in a transparent, professional and effective manner. He has been a huge part of some of the city's most significant recent successes, restoring our financial standing and broadly improving municipal operations. Gloucester residents, City Council and city staff have benefited significantly from his knowledge, accessibility and management. He leaves the city of Gloucester in a very strong position and we sincerely thank him for his contributions and service."
His retirement announcement on social media elicited countless encouraging responses, as the community wished him the best.
"We will miss you awful, Jim," Councilor-at-large Jennifer Holmgren wrote. "Thank you for all you have done. You've set us on the right track."
Former Mayor John Bell also praised Destino, "Thank you Jim. You have been our administrative 'security blanket!' Thank you for your thoughtful community service."
