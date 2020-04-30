Destino's Subs planning reopening

A popular sub shop on Prospect Street may be making a comeback.
Destino's Subs and Catering plans to reopen after being temporarily closed for two weeks after one of the cooks tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"We voluntarily closed when we found that they had tested positive. We thought it was the right thing to do," explained owner Jim Destino, who has been quarantined at home for 14 days as a precautionary measure. "We also understand that we are an essential service and we are providing food to the community and we need to get back open."
Destino's own period of self isolation ends Saturday and he hopes to have the sub shop up and running next week.
Once notified of the employee's exposure, Destino closed down immediately and took all the precautionary measures necessary to ensure the safety and well being of staff and customers.
"We already have a robust disinfecting and cleaning that we go through on a daily basis," he said. "We have supercharged that."
The "supercharge" included taking apart machinery to clean all surfaces and ensuring that anywhere that could have been contaminated is disinfected.
When Destino announced the business was temporarily closing on April 21, the community was standing — virtually — right besides the sub shop founded in 1959.
"You were all a shining example of how to navigate through this crisis, keep employees working, keep your customers happy, strictly follow all the protocols," City Councilor Barry Pett commented. "I look forward to coming back to support you all as soon as you reopen."
Other local business owners lamented that what happened to Destino's Sub is a fear for all.
"It's all us business owners' biggest fear; you can take all the precautions and this virus can show up," said Lynn Silva of Bischo, a Main Street sandwich and frozen yogurt shop. "I commend you and your staff in all efforts."
The number of supporting comments on the sub shop's Facebook page did not surprise Destino, who is also the city's chief administration officer.
"To be honest, typical of this community, the response on social media were very positive," he said.
When Destino's Subs and Catering does reopen, Destino is prepared to have staff follow the protocol of wearing masks, gloves, practicing social distancing, and making accessible takeout and delivery options for customers.
"As long as everything goes well and clears up this weekend, we are going to put our reopening plans in place," Destino explained.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.