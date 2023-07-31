The Gloucester Police Department’s Detective Division has been circulating videos online seeking to identify two people as part of an investigation into acts of vandalism in the Riverdale area of the city.
Chief of Detectives Lt. Michael Gossom said the vandalism happened on two separate occasions in July, with the latest being mid-week last week.
A video posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page shows two people who appear to be writing something on a pickup truck. A video posted to the comments from another angle from a Ring doorbell camera captures a similar scene.
For those with information, you may contact Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.