Scott Trott stood on the steps of Gloucester High School this Thursday robed in a white gown outlined in red trim with a diploma in hand.
Trott was accompanied by his parents‚ Sean Trott and Jenny Lord-Trott, and teacher Donna Tarr, to receive his high school diploma earlier than the rest of his class as he and his family plan to move to Florida later this week.
The move to Florida is "nice," the 18-year-old explained, as he plans to attend Pensacola State College in the fall to study photography and national parks.
But for the young Trott, the road of academics hasn't been an easy one.
Diagnosed with autism, Trott had a difficult time getting an education and, as his father put it, was even thrown out of middle school.
When he arrived at Gloucester High School and met Donna Tarr, his world changed.
"She is an incredible woman," Sean Trott said, explaining how the special education teacher turned both of his sons' lives around.
"You are going to make me cry," Tarr exclaimed, looking over at the young man she had taught for three years.
Tarr worked with Scott Trott over his high school career — in and out of the classroom — to ensure that a day like today could happen.
Sean Trott said that Tarr would work with his son on her own time to get him on track and help him understand the materials before him.
"When you have kids on individualized education programs, you tend to become a part of their family whether they like it or not, because you get to know people in and out as you make arrangements and changes to schedules so that everyone is successful. That is the bottom line," said Tarr, who has worked at the high school for 23 years. "If the school doesn't work with parents and the student as a triangle, we are not successful."
"The goal is always to be involved, engaged, and then you have a graduation," she said, motioning to Scott Trott.
"I am a very proud mother," Lord-Trott said. "They didn't treat him as autistic, they treated him as a human being like any other kid."
"They never gave up on him," she added.
Scott Trott earned a place on the Gloucester High honor roll several times and earned a cumulative average award for Principles of Technology in 2018. He also built shelving for The Open Door's food pantry on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.
With support from family and teachers, and now a high school graduate, Scott Trott has aspirations of becoming a photographer or park ranger for the National Park Service.
"When I went into photography, I saw that it was nice and that is why I want to do photography," Scott said of why he wants to pursue it as a career.
As he walked away from the school he had called home for the past four years, he unzipped his gown, revealing an "America's National Parks" T-shirt.
The Trott family is hitting a few parks listed on his shirt before they arrive at their new Florida home, Scott Trott said.
