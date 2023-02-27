The Gloucester Daily Times is discontinuing Dilbert on the newspaper’s comics pages because creator Scott Adams made outrageous racist remarks during his online television program last week. Among his commentary was urging white people to stay away from Black people. His discriminatory comments violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated.
