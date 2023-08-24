For those concerned about discolored water — with some taking to Facebook on Wednesday to share photos of brown water spilling from taps, the city also took to Facebook on Wednesday to explain the problem is caused by high levels of the mineral manganese in the city’s surface water supply.
Manganese is prevalent throughout the region, present in the environment from the weathering of rocks and soil, and excessive precipitation and runoff increase its concentration in surface water, the city said.
“The City of Gloucester continues to provide safe water to its customers, well within all state and federal SMCL (secondary maximum contaminant level) limits. Weekly bacteriological sampling continues to be conducted and results remain negative,” the post said.
The city said its water operator, Veolia Water, would be changing drinking water reservoirs soon, so improvements should be noticed within the next 10 days.
“Manganese is currently included on federal and state Secondary Maximum Contaminant Level lists for drinking water,” the city said. This list of contaminants is based on aesthetic considerations such as color and taste and not health considerations.
The SMCL for manganese is 0.05 milligrams per liter, the city said. Levels above this can lead to water discoloration, staining of fixtures and a bitter, metallic taste.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established public health advisory levels for manganese in drinking water.
“Over a lifetime,” the city said, “the USEPA recommends that people consume water with manganese levels less than 0.3 mg/l, and less than 1.0 mg/l over short-term periods. Infants less than 1 year of age should not be given water with manganese levels above 0.3 mg/l, nor should formula be made for infants with that water for longer than 10 days.”
As of Wednesday, Aug. 23, Veolia Water measured manganese levels coming from the water treatment plant of 0.049 mg/l.
The Department of Public Works has a product that can remove laundry stained by manganese that can be picked up at Gloucester Public Works, 28 Poplar St. Those with questions can call Public Works at 978-325-5600. For additional information go to CDC Manganese ToxFAQs at https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxfaqs/tfacts151.pdf.
