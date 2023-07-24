ROCKPORT — While details are sketchy, the Rockport Harbormaster is reporting a female diver was found unresponsive off the coast of Rockport Harbor late Saturday afternoon.
“We responded to a mayday call on Channel 16 for a diver who was unresponsive,” said Rockport Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch on Monday morning. “The diver came up and she was unresponsive.”
She and fellow Harbormaster Scott Story responded to the call from about 2 ½ miles off shore Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
The diving party was located in the Dry Salvages area, an outcropping where divers have been known to conduct diving excursions.
Lesch did not name the diver but said the divers at the scene were part of group of about 10 on an excursion aboard the Cape Ann Diver II of Gloucester.
Lesch said when she and Story arrived at the scene, the woman was on the Cape Ann Diver II, with fellow divers administering CPR.
The woman was about 40 years old, Lesch said.
After arriving, Lesch said one of the Rockport harbormasters joined the divers and the woman aboard the boat, while the other harbormaster escorted both boats back into Rockport Harbor.
Waiting for them was an ambulance from the Rockport Fire Department, Lesch said. Fire Chief Mark Wonson said firefighter-paramedics were at the boat ramp waiting meet the boat. He said Monday he did not know the condition of the female victim.
Lesch said after the woman was placed in an ambulance, she was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Lesch did not say what the condition of the woman was, other than “she was unresponsive.”
Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer James Bridges said Coast Guardsmen piloted the 29-foot Response Boat Small 29183 to the scene and led the Cape Ann Diver II into shore.
“We responded and essentially escorted the vessel in,” he said. “We just made sure they were able to get into the shore safely. Then, Rockport EMS staff took over.”
Bridges said the Dry Salvages site presents a danger to boaters.
“It’s a hazard to navigation,” he said.
Rockport Police Chief John Horvath said the incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
“You will need to contact them for further information,” Horvath said.
Efforts to contact the Essex D.A.’s Office before publication were unsuccessful.
According the Cape Ann Diver II’s website, the Cape Ann Diver II is a 45-foot U.S. Coast Guard-inspected dive vessel docked in Gloucester. The boat was built by Chesapeake Work Boats in 1982.
The distress signal
At the time of the Saturday afternoon incident, a distress signal was sent out, and the whale-watching boat Hurricane II picked up the signal.
“The boat was whale watching at the time of the distress signal,” owner Nicholas Danikas said. “I wasn’t on the boat at the time. The captain at the time was John Karvelas. He got the distress signal.”
The website for the Cape Ann Diver II indicates the boat “is the premier dive charter in New England for recreational diving, technical diving and free diving.” It also says the boat is owned and crewed by “avid divers who have been diving these waters for decades.”
Efforts to reach Nick Fazah, the captain of Cape Ann Diver II and its managing partner were unsuccessful before deadline.
The Dry Salvages site lies a mile east of Avery’s Ledge outside Rockport. The location is a popular dive site, due in part, to the colony of seals that are found there. In addition, the location’s rocky channels and cuts are said to offer some of the best lobster diving in New England.
