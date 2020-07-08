Diversity reading groups forming in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Two new book groups focusing on race, diveristy and justice are forming at the Manchester Public Library.
The new online Diversity Matters Community Read group will meet in August through Zoom.
Titles for the community read available now with multiple copies are "How to Be an Anti-Racist" by Ibram X Kendi and "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo. These can be requested online, or over the phone for curbside pickup.
The Teen Loft has start a new summer/fall book club in commemoration of Juneteenth. The group’s focus will be on justice and antiracism in young adult literature. Group members will read and talk about novels by Jason Reynolds, Angie Thomas, Brian Walker, Jewell Parker Rhodes, and others. Book discussions will include author interviews.
Teens may contact Maile Black at maileb@manchesterpl.org for details.
Sara Collins may be contacted with questions about or to register for the community read at scollins@manchesterpl.org.