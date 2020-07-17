BOSTON — Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio’s bill that would allow the sale of mixed drinks with takeout orders from restaurants has been approved by the House and is on its way to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk for his signature.
The bill, which has been held up for weeks, finally made it out of the Senate as a standalone bill, meaning it was not attached to a larger restaurant bill still languishing in committee.
The House made some changes to the take-out drinks bill including eliminating a two-drink limit per entree initially approved by the Senate, and instead capped the amount of alcohol a person can buy at 64 fluid ounces. The House also extended the timeline for to-go cocktails through Feb. 28, 2021 or until the state of emergency is lifted, whichever is later.
The House had passed a broader restaurant relief bill in early June that included provisions for takeout mixed drinks, but the Senate scaled it back in a version that passed last week with a focus just on to-go mixed drinks -- the version championed by DiZoglio. The Senate agreed to the House’s changes Thursday afternoon.
Some bar and restaurant owners have applauded the Legislature’s move to consider such a bill, saying it is a way to attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many other states have allowed to-go cocktails during the pandemic, while takeout alcohol in Massachusetts has been restricted to beer and wine. By and large, businesses like restaurants have suffered during the pandemic, with many shutting down for good.
Eateries were allowed to resume outdoor dining in early June after being closed for roughly three months, and began accepting patrons indoors several weeks later.
DiZoglio said she was hopeful that the governor would sign the legislation, even though he rejected the idea when she first floated it a few months ago.
“I think since so many other states have successfully implemented it since then, and it’s been successful, he’ll be more inclined to be supportive,” she said.
DiZoglio said she recently hosted a hearing on the bill with a few Senate colleagues which was attended by three, local, small restaurants, all of whose owners said they could make a couple hundred dollars a day selling mixed drinks with takeout food, which would help pay some bills.
“I am optimistic this bill will get signed now that it’s on its way to the governor’s desk,” she said Thursday evening.
Material from the Statehouse News Service was used in this report. Bill Kirk may be reached at bkirk@gloucestertimes.com