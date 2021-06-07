DiZoglio to run for state auditor

METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has decided to make a run for state auditor, meaning she will not run for her current seat as 1st Essex District senator in 2022.
The election is not for about 18 months, but DiZoglio's plans leaked out Monday after she filed paperwork with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance enabling her to begin raising money for the race.
DiZoglio told The Eagle-Tribune, a sister paper of the Times, that she wants to take her fight for transparency and accountability to a higher level.
"As a state senator, I've fought hard for rules reform," she said, adding that she has filed and passed legislation to "increase transparency in the legislative process."
"As auditor, I will take that work to the next level," she said. "As someone who's demonstrated the ability to speak truth to power, I have a proven track record of standing up for what's right."
DiZoglio is in her second term as senator for the 1st Essex District, which includes Methuen, Haverhill, North Andover, Newburyport, Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, and four of eight precincts in North Andover.
Before that, she served six years as state representative for the 14th District, which encompasses parts of Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover.
So far, she has two opponents in the race for auditor, Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff, a Gloucester Democrat, and Chris Dempsey, director of an organization called Transportation for Massachusetts, described on its website as a "coalition of 90 organizations with a stake in improving transportation across the Commonwealth."
Current state auditor Suzanne Bump has said she is not seeking re-election in 2022.
DiZoglio, 38, a lifelong resident of Methuen who went to Methuen High School before moving on to Wellesley College, said she is seeking the auditor's seat because she wants to put a spotlight on issues of concern to the taxpayers of the state.
"Massachusetts people have too often been left in the dark due to the secretive and inaccessible culture of centralized power on Beacon Hill," she said in an emailed statement.
"As State Auditor, I will begin by auditing the Baker Administration’s actions during the pandemic crisis. The millions of taxpayer dollars spent on no-bid contracts during the failed vaccine rollout requires greater transparency. I will also launch an audit into the tragedy surrounding the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home."
Another priority includes one issue of particular importance to her — what she describes as the "abuse of nondisclosure agreements that have been used by the politically powerful to silence victims about harassment, discrimination and abuse across our government."
She added, "As a state senator, rather than trying to work within the rules of the powerful Beacon Hill establishment, I have taken it on – fighting for increased transparency, equity, accountability and accessibility for all."
The auditor's job carries a four-year term.
"It's a big leap, but I'm ready to put in the work, and I'm excited to talk to voters across the Commonwealth," she said.
Bill Kirk may be contacted at bkirk@gloucestertimes.com.