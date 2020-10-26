A lot has happened since Madeline Sarofeen was born at Addison Gilbert Hospital in 1920.
The United States of America has had 18 presidents, experienced a Great Depression, seen a man walk on the moon, and celebrated the Boston Red Sox clinch not one, not two, but four 21st century World Series championships.
The world may look a lot different since the days of silent films and jukeboxes, but one thing is for certain: Sarofeen is a life-long resident of a city she loves.
“(Gloucester) is a nice little town,” Sarofeen said while navigating an online remote meeting via Zoom on Tuesday. “To me, I think it is a beautiful little town and people come to visit because they have heard so much about Gloucester.”
“It is a beautiful town,” she emphasized.
As Sarofeen celebrates 100 years of living in Gloucester this Monday, she remembers a childhood of games, parades, and family time spent seaside.
“Ohhhh, I had fun,” she said, cracking a smile.
Sarofeen, nee Salah, was one of seven children of Rose and Toffuy Salah, who had immigrated from Lebanon.
When they weren’t in school at St. Ann’s or relaxing at Cressy’s Beach at the lower end of Stage Fort Park, Sarofeen recalls the hours spent playing the marble game of aggies.
And if her memory serves her right, she won ... a lot.
“They used to call me a tomboy,” Sarofeen laughed. “I played aggies with the boys and I used to win the aggies.”
“I used to beat the boys,” she made sure to note.
After graduating high school, Sarofeen had aspirations of going to college to be a teacher. However, after finding out she couldn’t afford to go, she got a job at the Ipswich-based lighting company Sylvania.
“Teaching didn’t come through for me,” she said. “I got a job at the factory and worked on the line.”
The people you meet
When Sarofeen’s brother married in the 1940s, the Gloucester resident was introduced to her new sister-in-law’s brother, Joseph “Buckley.”
“I finally ended up marrying him,” she said.
The two would have six “beautiful children” as Sarofeen puts it.
“They were all very good children and obedient,” she said, while daughter Linda chuckled in the background. “They were really, really, really children who listened and were good.”
When she wasn’t running around Gloucester with her children, Sarofeen was in the kitchen cooking up a storm.
“That was my favorite room, the kitchen,” she said, explaining that she loved baking banana cake.
“I say when there is that much sugar it is not bread, it is cake,” Sarofeen noted.
When asked what advice she would give the residents of Gloucester, Saforeen responded, “why do I have to give them advice?”
Laughing, she collected herself and urged people to not hesitate on living life.
“Do what you have always wanted to do,” she said. “Sometimes people hesitate, they don’t do something they have always wanted to do. But if there is something that you have always wanted to do, you should do it.”
“And then you will feel really good about it,” Sarofeen said.
For her, living life to the fullest meant going back to school and starting her own business after she had had her sixth child at the age of 50.
“She went to school for electrolysis, something Gloucester needed,” her daughter Lori explained. “She had guts to start a business at that age.”
Sarofeen did make her way over the bridge from time-to-time as she visited family in Boston, went to school in Quincy, and traveled to Africa at the age of 75 to do a safari with her sister.
With so many adventures under her belt, you might be wondering what will Mrs. Sarofeen be doing for her 100th birthday celebration?
Relaxing with loved ones in the city that she has called home for a century.
“It is more homey,” she said, “I don’t want to live in a big city when it is so busy all the time. I would rather live in a small town. I think Gloucester is a perfect town.”
