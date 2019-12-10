Doctor in fight for aid in dying to speak in Rockport

ROCKPORT — A retired internist with stage four metastatic prostate cancer will be traveling to Rockport to give a talk on the death he wants.
Dr. Roger Kligler of Falmouth was diagnosed with this end-stage disease 17 years ago and is wanting assistance from doctors as he makes choices about his own life. He is seeking to educate laypeople and legislators on medical aid in dying.
On Thursday, Kligler will talk at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport about his journey from physician, to patient, to advocate regarding medical aid in dying or MAiD.
"I don't expect people to agree, but I do hope that we can have civil dialogue," Kligler said.
The event, "The Death I Want — a talk on medical aid in dying," will also focus on the pending "The End of Life Options Act" (H.1926/S.1208). There will be an opportunity to ask questions.
The event is sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve care, expand options and empower everyone to chart their end-of-life journey.
"Kligler has a compelling and very personal story of what he is going through," said Brian Monteiro, Compassion and Choices' campaign manager in Massachusetts and the Northeast states.
In 2016, Kligler, in collaboration with physician Alan Steinbach of Woods Hole, filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Superior Court requesting a judicial statement that "Medical Aid in Dying is not a criminal offense under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, or in the alternative, a declaration that prosecution of physicians who provide MAiD is unlawful and unconstitutional," according to the official Complaint for Declaratory Judgment and Injunctive Relief.
"I should have the freedom to say how much suffering is too much during my final days," Kligler wrote in an Op-Ed for Boston Magazine in 2017.
Kligler's discussion will also touch on misconceptions he says people have about MAiD.
"People have a lot of misconceptions, what it means, and how it goes about," Kligler said. "I am just trying to educate people."
Kligler listed a few of those misconceptions, including that other people make the decisions for the patient, people force MAiD on the patient, and that the patient wants to die.
"The reality is that they don't want to die but they have a terminal disease and they want to stop the suffering," Kligler said.
The pending End of Life Options Act would allow qualified, terminally ill adults to request and self-administer medication "to bring about a peaceful death."
State Rep. Louis L. Kafka introduced the legislation in the Massachusetts Legislature in January. The companion bill was brought to the state Senate six days later by Sen. William Brownsberger.
If the bill passes, Massachusetts would become the 10th state and 11th jurisdiction to allow the option of Death with Dignity for terminally ill patients.
Charles Francis, an action team member for Compassion and Choices, explained that Maine and New Jersey passed the bill this year, Maryland was on the cusp of passing it, and New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated his support but the legislative session ended before anything could be finalized.
"Our group supports the legislation and we want to make the public aware of the Legislature," said Francis.
This March, the court heard oral arguments regarding the bill and parties are waiting on the decision.
"I believe that the time is coming when all terminally ill people will be able to get the help they deserve when they ask their physicians to be able to die to end intolerable suffering," Kligler concluded in his article for the health-oriented publication Stat.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What and who: "The Death I Want — a talk on medical aid in dying" by Dr. Roger Kligler, with Q & A.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St.
How much: Free to all
