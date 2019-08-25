Even though longtime Gloucester resident Anette Adams died a year ago last Thursday at age 81, her loved ones hope to keep her memory alive by sharing the song, “Anette and Cliff: A Special Adams Family,” written by her friend Dr. Laurie Osborn.
Osborn wrote the song, which is set to the tune of the Irish melody,“Galway Bay,” to honor the good-natured spirit Anette Adams lent to Gloucester throughout her life.
Anette moved to Gloucester from Sweden in her 20s. She was married to her husband Cliff Adams, a former Gloucester High School football player and a school maintenance worker in the city, for 58 years. She was a meter maid, an exercise class instructor, and her friends say, a great friend and a loving mother, wife and grandmother.
She also battled cancer both when she was young and at the end of her life, but didn’t let this dim her positivity.
“But then the gods of illness struck unkindly/ They found Anette far more than sure was fair/ Her brav’ry and good humor were ungodly/ She kept her love for life with care quite rare,” wrote Osborn in the fourth verse in the song.
Anette worked to give other cancer patients and survivors support during their times of struggle, such as providing them free tickets to shows at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.
“She was so full of spirit and joy. Anyone who knew Anette would be impressed by her desire to keep everyone around her happy and how full of life she was,” said her longtime friend and former neighbor, Michele Green.
Green and her husband, Jim, hope the song’s lyrics shed light on impact Anette had on her friends.
“Our Anette and Cliff they built a mighty castle/ Where lobster parties marked each summertime/ Cliff, he hunted deer and dug for clammies/ Anette cooked Swedish dishes, Oh so fine.
“But Anette she also roamed the streets of Gloucester/ Spreading joy and cheer throughout the town/ For every meter that she drained for money/ She filled ten hearts with warmth and was renown.”
