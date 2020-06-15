BOSTON (AP) — South Asian doctors rallied in Boston in support of nationwide protests against police brutality on Sunday.
Two associations supporting Pakistani and Indian physicians in New England organized the gathering outside the downtown Boston Public Library as part of the "White Coats for Black Lives" movement.
Doctors said they want to be part of the fight for racist justice and against police brutality.
Hundreds also attended a prayer vigil Sunday on the Boston Common that was sponsored by former New England Patriots player Ben Watson and other organizations.
Other vigils and smaller demonstrations also took place throughout the state on Sunday.