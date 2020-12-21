ROCKPORT — Every day, a number of dogs make their way to Bearskin Neck to get their daily treat from an iconic doggie boutique.
And while they wag their tails in anticipation, a different dog lover will come to greet them.
After 18 years, Pam Wasserman is handing over the leash of Good Dog Gallery at 47 Bearskin Neck to Lisa DeGloria of Newburyport.
“I know Lisa is going to do fantastic,” Wasserman said. “She is a lot better on the cash register than I ever was and she is as much of a dog lover as I am.”
“I think it is going to work out,” she said confidently.
When Wasserman first opened Good Dog Gallery, it was with artist Stephen Huneck in mind.
"I came to Rockport with nothing but his art," she said, explaining that she used to work in Huneck's gallery in Woodstock, Vermont.
Before passing away in early 2010, Huneck's art focused on wood carving and painting. When Wasserman worked at his gallery, she was encouraged to follow her passion of opening up her own dog store.
This encouragement and ongoing passion led her to Rockport.
"I like to call my store a gallery, boutique and bark-ery," Wasserman laughed.
DeGloria doesn’t have huge plans to transform the space, but as she settles in hopes to bring her own flair.
“I am very excited about the space,” said DeGloria, who works in education when she isn’t walking her dog. “Pam has done a wonderful job and there is not a lot I want to change. I don’t want to take away from its identity, but I am sure I will find different products.”
As the new owner, DeGloria plans on making the store a family business with her husband, three sons and rescue dog Gronk working right alongside her.
As DeGloria takes on the task of catering to dogs and dog-lovers in Rockport, Wasserman will be spending her time in retirement to attend to her art projects and her 95-year-old mother.
“My passion for dogs will continue," Wasserman said. "But, although bittersweet, after almost 18 years of bonding with Rockport's dog-loving community and all those pups we love from Cape Ann and beyond, it’s time to slow down, spend more time focusing on my 95-year-old mother's needs and pursue my next venture ... whatever that may be!”
