Editor’s note: This article discusses an incident of rape.
Since we put out our call to the wild for writings, etchings, and hoots and hollers, us explorers have received a number of excellent submissions that showcase not only talent, but depth of persons in their own reflections of their past, present and future.
While each submission brought a unique sense of style and skill, Gloucester resident Heidi Wakeman’s collection of poems, “Dogtown: Bolder,” stood out.
Walking in the woods has not always felt safe or easy for Wakeman, a rape survivor.
At the age of 18, Wakeman was held at gunpoint and raped while in Jamaica. However, Wakeman loves being in the woods, loves poetry, and loves her dog(s).
Throughout her years of processing the dichotomy of the two experiences, Wakeman has composed 24 poems, each named for one of the Babson Boulders in Dogtown. The boulders were created during the Depression, when Roger Babson saw in them an opportunity to provide work for unemployed stone masons, by having them inscribe the stones with positive words of encouragement.
Through the acts of writing and walking, Wakeman is making peace with her experience, her fears, and her emerging identity as a writer with a unique perspective.
She is hoping to share her experience with other survivors and their loved ones.
Her is one of her Babson Boulders poems.
Help Mother 2/27/13
Tuesday in February.
An afternoon walk in the woods.
I am lost.
Which direction do I take?
I need your help, mother.
Where do I go?
When the sky is heavy with clouds and my soul is filled with rain?
The road is unclear.
Entering Dogtown alone, unafraid of anything.
There are bigger bogeymen in the city, she said.
But here, where is the turn? Right at this tree? Or that one?
Grey granite
Rocks trees
The tan beech leaves underneath my feet,
Pockets of snow, hold hidden clues.
Help, mother.
I am drowning.
I am walking in the woods when I shouldn’t be.
What am I doing here? Why are we here? What have I done?
What is this weight in my heart when I wake?
These questions beg an answer, and so I look to the woods.
I do not want a safe harbor, nor the tumult of the sea. Lend me a map or a path of my own.
When I wander, will you guide me?
When I stumble, will you right me?
Be a beacon to me
But know that I will stray.
Each step I grow more sure of myself, even without that map.
You have given me the tools to read the signs:
The sun setting, footprints along the path, water.
If I can get myself out of the depth of these woods,
I have you to thank.
To read all 24 of Wakeman’s “Dogtown: Bolder’ poems (one for each boulder), please go to see the related story.