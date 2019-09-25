A short distance from a line of halted backhoes and the partially demolished hulk of the former Fuller Elementary School, 150 dignitaries and guests broke ground Wednesday for the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA for Cape Ann.
The sun-drenched event was part celebration after a half-dozen years of planning and frustrating increases in site-preparation costs and part rallying cry to launch the public fundraising phase of the $22 million project. Roughly $18 million already has been raised or provided for through state funding and the issuance of bonds.
Chris Lavosco, executive director of the YMCA of the North Shore, which includes the downtown Cape Ann Y, said the participation of seven donors who gave $1 million or more to the project "is unprecedented in this community."
The 65,000-square-foot building is slated to open in the winter of 2020.
Most of the half-dozen speakers praised the YMCA for conferring a sense of belonging to a diverse swath of city residents.
"We gave to the Y because it's a meeting place for everybody. It's like a piece of the real world, and we like that," said Mollie Byrnes, who with her husband, John, supported the project. She described the current downtown Y as "too small, quite antiquated (and) with no parking."
David McKechnie, who with his wife, Elaine, gave to the project, said the YMCA "pulls at our heartstrings (because it's) owned by everyone."
"With ownership comes investment and responsibility (across) generations, and it's now our time to invest," he said.
He said the project already has benefited from what probably is "the largest amount of money ever raised on this island," but the remaining 20% will be "the hardest."
Marianne Smith recalled watching "Jaws" at the current Y while floating in the pool a generation ago — "that was a little bit freaky," she said — and said, "Once this beautiful new facility is done, we'll be able to make memories for lots of people."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken added: "We're doing this...for kids. We're not only giving them camp and swimming lessons, we're giving them a sense of belonging." She noted that a donor who gives $16.70 monthly will have given $1,000 after five years.
Amid the buttoned-down enthusiasm of the political and business professionals taking part in the two-hour event, 18-year-old Carson Reilly of Rockport was exuberant about the new YMCA. He frequents the downtown Y and others in the area, his mother said.
Standing near a sign that read, "Imagine a new Y for Cape Ann," Carson said, "I want a bigger YMCA...to work out and swim. I'm so excited."
The new Y will have an eight-lane pool, room for 76 preschoolers at a time and other amenities. Unlike its downtown predecessor, it also will have abundant parking.
Demolition of Fuller and other site work is scheduled for completion in November, after which construction of the new YMCA is set to begin.
The first YMCA in Gloucester was established at the time of the Civil War.
