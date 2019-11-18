The Manchester Essex boys and girls soccer teams ended their Division 4 North Finals runs after falling to their foes Sunday at Manning Field in Lynn.
The Hornets boys team’s usual style of play was foiled by Burke High School in what became a 4-0 loss in Manchester Essex’s fourth finals appearance in the last six seasons.
The girls were in action right after the boys, against rival Amesbury, a rematch of last year’s Division 4 North Final which Amesbury won in overtime. This year, at 100 minutes, the teams were tied, 1-1. Amesbury won, 2-1, on penalty kicks.
