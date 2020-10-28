Because of the inclement weather, the downtown Halloween walk-through that was scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the event that had been scheduled for Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. has been called off. There is no make up date for this year.
While no ghosts or ghouls will be floating down Main Street this Thursday, Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro has promised that polcie will make it up to the kids in town.
"We regret that we had to cancel it this year due to weather," Nicastro said. "But we promise in 2021, when hopefully COVID is over, we will make it up to our community with a Halloween block party event."
"The biggest they will ever see," he noted.