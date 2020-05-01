Gloucester is looking to upgrade downtown by repaving streets and upgrading meters.
The Department of Public Works has been granted a loan authorization of $2.5 million for paving, signage, re-striping of parking spaces, and the purchase and installation of new parking kiosks.
"It will go a long way to heal downtown for our residents and our visitors," DPW Director Mike Hale said at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
Hale explained that each street has a life expectancy of 20 years, and downtown's time is up.
The DPW will spend:
$1.5 million of the loan to pave downtown roadways including, but not limited to, Parker, Main, East Main Washington and Roger streets as well as Harbor Loop.
$1 million will go toward putting up signage and upgrading the parking meters downtown.
Besides a number of kiosks that were installed 10 years ago on Roger Street, downtown Gloucester is fashioning parking meters that fog up and, as Hale puts it, "are not reliable."
"They are down as much as they are up," he added, explaining that the current meters were second-hand from Brookline, Massachusetts.
City Councilor Melissa Cox emphasized the severity of the meters' condition.
"Hale is being very kind to our meters by not referencing all the many things that have gone wrong with them," she said, mentioning their inability to function in cold weather as one of their poor qualities.
"I am very much looking forward to getting modern kiosks," Cox said.
The modern kiosks the DPW is planning to install throughout downtown are from a similar vendor that the city of Beverly worked with when it implemented its new "pay by tag" system.
"All of our surrounding communities have them, so I think this is a step in the right direction," City Council President Steve LeBlanc said.
The solar-powered stations allow people to pay by credit or debit card, or they can still use quarters. There's also an app that can be downloaded on your phone.
With the new kiosk system, people will input their license plate number and list how much time they would like to park.
For those dining out or running late to pay the kiosk, Hale explained that "you go to an app on your smartphone and add however much time you need."
"The kiosk portion of this is to provide reliability, ease and use to the downtown visitors, merchants and residents alike," Hale said.
