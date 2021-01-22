Doyle lawyers appeal to state for records   

ROCKPORT — After two months of waiting, the law firm representing town fire Chief James Doyle has appealed to the state Secretary of the Commonwealth to complete two of its public records requests. The firm believes the town is purposefully dragging its feet, while Town Administrator Mitch Vieira said the town is on pace with following up on the firm's broad requests.
Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17, Farrell Smith O'Connell Aarsheim Aprans LLP (FSO) submitted four public records requests on Doyle's behalf to the town. Doyle retained the firm after town placed him on administrative leave shortly following a threatened job action by Rockport firefighters in November. Firefighters demanded changes in their leadership by Deputy Chief Stephen Abell, and the then town emergency director, Mark Schmink. Selectmen agreed to audit department operations and firefighters agreed to stay on the job.
FSO's appeal, filed on Jan. 14, focuses on two of the four records requests, one pertaining to any discussion of Doyle's employment and the other concerning the town's encryption software. The appeal “requests an order from the Secretary of State for the immediate release of all public records pursuant to (both public records requests), and the immediate return of the $1,125.00 tendered for the same.” The Secretary of the Commonwealth is required to respond to the appeal within 10 business days.
Doyle request, fees
The first records request, received by the town Nov. 10, sought "Any and all records regarding James Doyle and his employment as Fire Inspector and/or service as Fire Chief, beginning from January 1, 2018, until present ... between any combination of the following: Stephen Abell (Assistant Fire Chief); Chief John Horvath (Chief of Police); Lt. Mark Schmink (Assistant Chief of Police); Mitchell Vieira (Town Administrator); and/or Rockport Board of Selectmen (any Selectman)."
State law requires municipalities to respond to public records requests within 10 business days, not including holidays. Town legal counsel Michele Randazzo of KP Law first responded to the Nov. 10 request on Nov. 25. In a four-page letter, Randazzo notified FSO the town is within its legal rights to withhold personnel and medical information, and information protected under attorney-client privilege between the town and its legal counsel.
Randazzo also wrote that town estimated it would take 24 hours to fulfill the request, and would charge $25 per hour, the rate set by the state Supervisor of Records.
"Additional charges will be assessed for the time associated with redactions required by law," Randazzo's letter continues. "This additional charge cannot be calculated until the initial search fee is paid, and the town conducts the initial search of the town's email servers, in order to ascertain the total number of potentially privileged communications."
FSO submitted the $600 fee on Dec. 3. On Dec. 24, Randazzo wrote to FSO, stating “work done to date exceeds prior time estimates.” The 24-hour estimate was upped to 40 hours and the fee to $1,000. FSO paid the remaining $400 to continue the work associated with its request on Jan. 5.
FSO in its appeal claims the town failed to comply with the state Public Records Law as it has not produced any information since November. Vieria disputes this.
“The town’s time frame for completion of work on any request where a fee estimate has been given is tied to the date it receives payment from the requester,” he wrote in an email to the Times sent Wednesday. According to Vieira, the town's clock to complete FSO’s request started Jan. 5, after the full fee was paid, not when it was received in November.
“The town has been diligently working on compiling the responsive records that will be produced in response to this request, and will be providing responsive records that are not being withheld under applicable provisions of the Public Records Law, in accordance with the time periods set by law,” he said.
Email encryption
FSO's second request, filed Nov. 17 as noted in the appeal, sought "any and all records, including but not limited to invoices, order forms, contracts, agreements, user names, administrator names, and email addresses associated with any and all encryption software (email or otherwise) purchased by the Town of Rockport or Town of Rockport employees including but not limited to Virtru software."
Randazzo sent a statement regarding the second request on Dec. 2. Fees for the estimated 5-hour workload was $125. The appeal does not state when FSO paid the fee. Randazzo's letter notified FSO that the town was within its legal right to not disclose any information “that is likely to jeopardize public safety or cyber security.”
Vieira described FSO’s request for information “a broad one,” that could be interpreted “to encompass documents that contain information about how someone could access the town’s encryption software system, included but not limited to passwords, and access or other login information. He noted that "the town has objected to producing such records.”
Still, FSO claims in its appeal that this response “is not anywhere close to being reasonable. ... Why are certain town officials sending emails using encryption software? ... How can the town fulfill public records requests, in accordance with the law, if an unknown quantity of emails from unknown sources, are encrypted in the town’s archive? ... How could the name of the email encryption software’s ‘administrator’ and those town officials who use the email encryption software jeopardize the public safety and cyber security of the Town of Rockport?”
According to Vieira, 33 emails have been sent through Virtru encryption software since the town acquired it last August. .
“It was purchased to help secure email communications of confidential information, including for some matters related to the pandemic, and has had extremely limited use since it was purchased,” Vieira wrote in an email. “There has been limited use of the software for attorney-client privileged communications, as well as some internal personnel matters outside of the Fire Department. In terms of pandemic-related confidential information, an example would be internal communications determining response strategies, including potentially specific COVID-19 cases and locations.”
These encrypted emails, Vieira says, are all searchable by Town Clerk Pat Brown, as are non-encrypted emails.
As of Thursday afternoon, the town has given one document to FSO regarding its Virtru software — an order form that shows the town paying Virtru Corporation $999 for “Email protection.” Vieira said Wednesday the town is preparing an invoice for FSO as well.
