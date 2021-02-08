ROCKPORT — At Five Corners on Saturday morning, around two dozen people stood to show their support for former fire Chief James Doyle and the volunteers of the Rockport Fire Department.
Doyle, who was accused of failing to do his job in a number of ways and fired by selectmen at a public hearing Wednesday, was out in front of the pack holding a sign that read, "Vote Them Out! Recall." He referred all questions to his lawyer and son-in-law, Liam O'Connell, of Farrell Smith O'Connell in Gloucester.
"It's not a surprise," said O'Connell of the turnout. "The support has always been there. It seems the town leaders don't know it or don't want to know it."
Kenneth Knowles posted about the demonstration on the Rockport Stuff Facebook page on Friday afternoon and included photos of hand-made signs he planned to bring that read, "Thank You Chief Doyle" and "Stop (Board of Selectmen) Overreach — Rockport Needs New Leadership."
Knowles declined to comment for this story, citing his involvement as one of the 11 defendants in a complaint that alleges corruption at the highest offices in town. The suit, filed Jan. 25 in Essex Superior Court, claims that selectmen, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, police Chief John Horvath, Assistant Police Chief and then-Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell Jr. illegally conspired against the Rockport Fire Department to replace its all-volunteer staff with full-time employees. They are being represented by Doyle's son-in-law, O'Connell. O'Connell has represented Doyle since he was first put on administrative leave in mid-November.
The volunteer firefighters sent a letter to selectmen demanding Schmink and Abell be removed as emergency service director and assistant fire chief, respectively, just a day prior to Doyle being put on leave in November. Despite the timing, selectmen and Vieira have repeatedly denied the two instances have to do with each other.
Town officials have also denied on multiple occasions any plans to change the structure of the town's volunteer fire department. An upcoming audit of the department by Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith, New Hampshire, will not consider "transition to a combination staffing model," according to the firm.
At Saturday's demonstration, O'Connell said he's still waiting on the town's response to the lawsuit.
"One of the reasons why so many people are here is because not one selectperson stood up to stop town counsel (Klein) from assassinating Jimmy's character" during Wednesday's hearing, O'Connell continued. "The slander of a good man should never have happened, but I guess they believed it was necessary. I guess the lawsuit will show what those reasons were."
Elsewhere in the crowd, Barbara Stavropoulos and Kathy Millbury, co-owners of the My Place By The Sea Restaurant on Bearskin Neck, were standing strong in their support of Doyle.
"I hate the disrespect they done to this man," said Stavropoulos. "It's appalling what we had to witness. I had to walk away (from Doyle's hearing) when I saw the selectmen read from their prepared statements. We've supported this town for years and they haven't given us anything in return. They won't give you ice water in the winter."
Millbury, for her part, had another comparison for how she believed the selectmen have acted.
"You know the saying, 'you can't screw up a free lunch?'," she said. "Only in Rockport can you screw up a volunteer fire department."
Marrie Beliveau, another supporter, was equally appalled with Doyle's termination hearing.
"I watched it and it was horrible," she said. "The lying and twisting of facts — it had no validity."
On Friday evening the Times reached out to Mandy Hazen, who was planning to attended Saturday's event.
"I feel bad for the way it ended for Jimmy Doyle, after all his years in the town," she said. "And I want to show my support to the volunteers of the Rockport Fire Department, of course."
Hazen said she logged on to Doyle's virtual termination hearing Wednesday night.
"I thought it was horrible," she said, "the way the selectmen made up their minds before the supposedly open hearing, and that Doyle didn't get to speak with the people who accused him of these things. The whole thing on both sides was horrible."
