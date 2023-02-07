ROCKPORT — Dozens of seniors at Oceanside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center were evacuated over the weekend after water pipes at the facility froze and then burst during the frigid weather snap.
The nursing home, at 44 South St. in Rockport, was formerly known as the DenMar Health & Rehabilitation Center.
According to Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, evacuation of the center’s 48 senior citizens and patients took place Saturday into early Sunday morning.
“There was damage in the facility’s electrical room, hallway and service wing,” said Vieira of the broken water pipes. “The kitchen and dining areas had over an inch of water.”
Vieira said that due to the water impacting the electrical panels, the facility was forced to use generator power for lights and heat. He said workers from National Grid responded to stop electrical service until an electrician could make repairs.
Evacuations reportedly began at approximately 6:30 p.m. and the final patients were transferred to different health care facilities Sunday by about 3 a.m.
According to Vieira, the Department of Public Health oversaw relocations to the other facilities.
“These were to varying locations and facility types (skilled nursing, assisted living, and hospitals) including but not limited to Beverly, Gloucester, and Watertown based on availability,” said Vieira.
He added there were no injuries to staff or patients during the evacuation.
“The facility staff worked hard to ensure that all patients were as comfortable as possible and at ease as they waited to be transported,” said Vieira.
Town officials, including Rockport Police, Fire, Ambulance, Forest Fire, and emergency management departments were all on scene, he added.
Public Works employees managed the water shut-off, Vieira said, adding the electrical inspector, Board of Health and building inspector also responded through the night.
Beauport Ambulance provided multiple “chair cars” and ambulances to transport as well as EMS staff to assist.
“The facility remains closed until repairs are made and approval is given by the building, electrical, and fire inspectors,” Vieira said. “Many thanks to the members of the town’s emergency services departments that were on scene.”
“This type of action is never easy but our members worked tirelessly to facilitate the orderly and safe transfer of all patients,” he said.
In a posting on the center’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, staff members praised the response of emergency medical workers and rescue personnel from Rockport and Gloucester.
“From our hearts, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated hard-working staff, Rockport Police Department, Rockport Fire Department, Beauport Ambulance, all involved EMT’S and community members for your help in protecting and transporting our residents to their temporary home away from home as we assess damage and figure out what our next steps are to ensure a safe and happy return for our Oceanside family,” reads the posting.
According to its website, the Oceanside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center serves Essex County and “is conveniently located near the area hospitals.” The site indicated the center offers long-term care and general nursing and restorative services “in a warm and home-like environment.
