MENDON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts drive-in movie theater opened to sellout crowds on the first weekend drive-ins were allowed to reopen under Gov. Charlie Baker's economic restart plan.
The Mendon Twin Drive-in opened with a double feature at midnight on Sunday.
Owner Dave Andelman told WBZ-TV he spent weeks making sure he could make it safe for his staff and customers. He offered an app for customers to order snacks, spaced vehicles 12 feet apart and required guests to wear face coverings outside of their vehicle.