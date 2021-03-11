The Open Door is hosting a special Drive-Thru Food Pantry this Saturday.
Open to anyone who registers, the pantry will be distributing bags from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 28 Emerson Ave. on Saturday, March 13. The bags will include all milk, eggs, meat, fruits, vegetables, coffee, olive oil, baking mixes and more.
The local nonprofit aims to alleviate the impact hunger has on the community by providing practical strategies to connect people to good food, advocate on behalf of those in need, and engage others in the work of building food security.
The Open Door is requesting that anyone who is interested in attending the pantry register at www.foodpantry.org or call 978-283-6776.