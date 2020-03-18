MIDDLETON — The state has promised to provide more protective equipment to allow a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Middleton to remain open, according to the doctor whose practice is conducting the testing.
Dr. Alain Chaoui said Wednesday that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has promised to provide "hundreds" of items that his staff needs to continue testing patients at Middleton Family Medicine on South Main Street.
"I'm completely ecstatic," Chaoui said. "It's amazing how responsive the system is getting."
Middleton Family Medicine began providing drive-thru coronavirus testing last Friday. Medical providers conduct a nasal swab on patients without them having to leave their car, reducing the risk of exposure.
Chaoui said on Tuesday that his practice was running out of the protective equipment his staff must wear, such as masks, gloves and boots, which must be thrown out after every test. But Chaoui said he spoke to state public health officials about the shortage and they have promised to deliver "whatever we ask for."
"Everyone is helping each other," Chaoui said. "I've never felt more supported."
Middleton Family Medicine had tested 28 people for the coronavirus at the drive-thru testing site as of Tuesday, according to Chaoui. He declined to say how many had tested positive.
There is no cost for the coronavirus test, although patients are charged for a telemedicine visit that is required to determine if testing is necessary, and for any other tests, such as for the flu.
A spokesman for the state Department of Public Health said the agency is aware of "multiple" drive-thru testing sites in the state but did not have a list of all of the locations.
