Driver arraigned on manslaughter charge

SALEM — A Gloucester man will remain free on $10,000 bail, under house arrest, following his arraignment Wednesday in Salem Superior Court on manslaughter and other charges related to a Thanksgiving night crash on Route 128 that killed a Rockport man and seriously injured his wife.
Michael Maroney, 58, of 29 Hodgkins St., pleaded not guilty to the charge of vehicular manslaughter, as well as to charges of drunken driving causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, during a brief appearance before Judge Salim Tabit.
An Essex County grand jury indicted Maroney last month.
Jerolomo "Jerry" Curcio, 77, the driver of a Honda Civic, died from injuries received when police say he was struck from behind by Maroney's Ford Mustang as the two vehicles were on Route 128 northbound in Wenham. Mary Curcio, 76, suffered severe injuries in the crash.
Witnesses told police that the Mustang was going 100 mph before impact.
Members of the Curcios' family were in court for Wednesday's arraignment. They met with a prosecutor after the hearing.
Prosecutor James Gubitose filed a motion seeking to have Maroney deemed dangerous. But Gubitose told Tabit that he and defense lawyer Ed Krippendorf had reached an agreement under which Maroney would waive his right to a hearing and remain free under the same terms set by a district court judge, including $10,000 bail, a GPS bracelet, an alcohol monitor and random tests for drugs and alcohol, no driving and remaining at his home except for legal or medical issues.
Krippendorf filed a pair of motions, including one seeking the preservation of evidence in the case, which the judge granted. The other, a motion for access to other evidence, will be taken up at the next hearing in the case on April 28.
