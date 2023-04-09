The 20-year-old driver of sport utility vehicle that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Castine, Maine, killing a Rockport and three other Maine Maritime Academy students, is facing 17 charges including four counts of manslaughter.
Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury after investigators concluded he was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the December crash in Castine, officials said.
Seven students were in the 2013 Range Rover that crashed late at night following the semester’s last day of classes.
The indictment discloses for the first time that investigators believe alcohol played a role in the deadly crash, and it also indicates the vehicle was traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the crash.
Killed were Luke Rockwell Simpson, 22, of Rockport; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah.
Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, in addition to Goncalves-Radding, survived the crash with serious injuries, according to the indictment.
Simpson was a member of the Rockport High School Class of 2020, where he was an honors student and played hockey. He was the only child of Anne Rockwell of Rockport and Brian Simpson of Gloucester. Luke Simpson spent his life growing up in Rockport and Gloucester.
In addition to four counts of manslaughter, Goncalves-Radding was also indicted on five counts of aggravated drunken driving, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.
Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth survived and were taken to local hospitals, Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.
Shore Road was closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Moss said the investigation into the crash, because of its severity, could take weeks, if not longer.
Marine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study that include engineering, management, science and transportation.
The crash occurred the day after the fall term ended.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.