Driver facing new charges after Rockporter dies

The Gloucester man accused of being behind the wheel in a Thanksgiving night crash on Route 128 in Wenham was arraigned Friday afternoon on motor vehicle manslaughter and other upgraded charges following the death of an elderly Rockport man.
Michael Maroney, 58, of 29 Hodgkins St., Gloucester, turned himself in on a warrant issued by the Ipswich District Court in Newburyport and was taken into custody. Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for Maroney; a hearing on whether his release poses a danger is scheduled for Tuesday.
Jerolomo "Jerry" Curcio, 77, and his wife, Mary Curcio, 76, of Rockport, were in a 2009 Honda Civic traveling on Route 128 when they were struck from behind by a Ford Mustang that police say Maroney was driving.
Witnesses estimated the Mustang's speed was at least 100 mph before the crash.
The crash occurred near exit 17 northbound, the exit for Grapevine Road, in Wenham.
Maroney was initially charged with drunken driving, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, and other moving violations. He was free on $10,000 bail and under house arrest except to work.
Following the death of Jerolomo Curcio, those charges were upgraded to include motor vehicle manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, motor vehicle homicide while driving to endanger, and driving recklessly to endanger with death resulting, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office. The four charges represent different legal theories of the case.
Maroney pleaded not guilty to the new charges.
Mary Curcio suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
