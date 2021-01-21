ESSEX — The driver involved in this past weekend’s roll-over crash on Route 133 has been arraigned.
Joshua Roberts, 35, of 35 Fernald St., Gloucester, was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning on charges related to the crash Saturday evening. He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Roberts was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered not to drive unless licensed by Judge Michael Patton, who presided over the arraignment. Robert’s pretrial is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9.
At 9:37 p.m. Saturday, police were notified of a single-car crash on Eastern Avenue, Route 133, by Essex Seafood. According to police, the pickup was rolled over and a nearby telephone pole was snapped in half. Roberts was driving with an unnamed passenger at the time of the crash. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Part of Eastern Avenue was closed down for an hour while the scene of the crash was cleared. A National Grid crew was called to fix the telephone pole.
