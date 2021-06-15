MANCHESTER —Manchester resident Elizabeth Rowe, 42, of Manchester, has been identified as the woman whose car was found in the ocean Friday, the Essex District Attorney's office confirmed Monday.
Rowe was reported missing last Thursday and police began searching for her. She was found dead in her car the next day off the shoreline near 6 Boardman Ave. after the vehicle was spotted in the sea.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated by Manchester and State Police, and the Essex District Attorney's Office. No foul play is suspected at this time.
