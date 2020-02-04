Driver indicted in fatal Thanksgiving night crash

A Gloucester man has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges stemming from a Thanksgiving night crash on Route 128 in Wenham that led to the death of a Rockport man.
Michael Maroney, 58, of 29 Hodgkins St., Gloucester, will now face charges of vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of drunken driving causing serious bodily injury and a count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, following his indictment Monday by an Essex County grand jury.
Maroney is charged in the death of Jerolomo "Jerry" Curcio, 77, the driver of a Honda Civic that was struck from behind by Maroney's Ford Mustang, which according to witnesses, was going around 100 mph before the crash. Curcio's wife, 76-year-old Mary Curcio, was left with serious injuries.
Maroney remains free on $10,000 bail, under house arrest. He is required to submit to random alcohol tests as a condition of his release.
A probable cause hearing scheduled for later this week won't take place now that Maroney has been indicted. He will be re-arraigned on the charges in Salem Superior Court within the next several weeks.
An arraignment date had not been set as of Monday afternoon.
