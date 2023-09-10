Gloucester and Massachusetts State police are investigating a single-car crash on Essex Avenue on Sunday morning, Sept. 10, that sent the driver to a hospital in Burlington.
The car crashed into a utility pole at 6:27 a.m. in the vicinity of 171 Essex Ave., which is across from Malcolm Road in a stretch of roadway that contains the landmark of Heights at Cape Ann apartment complex, according to Gloucester police.
A report on Facebook stated a stretch of the roadway from Western Avenue was shut down for a time as crews responded.
The car’s lone occupant, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, according to police, who said the driver’s condition was unknown as of Sunday morning.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.