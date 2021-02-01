BEVERLY — Nearly four years after a crash that killed one man and injured another on Essex Street in Beverly, a Lynn man has been ordered to serve a year in jail on a vehicular homicide charge.
Dean Santamaria-Capetanelis, 51, of 835 Summer St., Lynn, was charged about a year after the March 28, 2017, crash that killed Jeffrey DeLorenzo, 28, and injured Walter Kosmowski, both of Beverly.
On Wednesday, Santamaria-Capetanelis pleaded guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide during a hearing in Salem District Court.
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in jail, ordering him to serve one year of that term, with the remaining 18 months suspended for five years. During that five years, Santamaria-Capetanelis will be on supervised probation, with conditions that include community service and taking part in a brain injury awareness program.
Santamaria-Capetanelis will also lose his driver's license for 15 years as a result of the conviction.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Essex Street and Meadow Road, after Santamaria-Capetanelis, driving a Porsche Cayenne, passed a Honda Accord on the left, putting him on the opposite side of the road. At the same time, DeLorenzo, driving a Toyota pickup, was pulling out of Meadow Road.
The driver of the Honda, a Gloucester woman, told police that the Porsche was traveling well over the 30-mph speed limit at the time.
DeLorenzo was ejected from the Toyota, and Santamaria-Capetanelis spun out of control, traveling further down Essex Street and colliding with Kosmowski's Dodge Caravan. Kosmowski suffered arm and neck injuries.
DeLorenzo, a 2007 North Shore Tech graduate, worked at his family's business, the Danversport Yacht Club, maintaining and repairing boats.
Santamaria-Capetanelis was living on Nicole Road in Beverly at the time. He told police he was driving to Beverly Hospital after cutting his hand at home.
He was charged following an investigation and crash reconstruction.
The case was delayed for several reasons, including a wait for the final crash reconstruction report and several pre-trial motions over access to medical records by prosecutors. The pandemic further delayed the case.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman requested a longer period of time in custody — 18 months — for Santamaria-Capetanelis.
Lance Sobelman, who represented Santamaria-Capetanelis, requested that the judge impose an 18-month suspended sentence in the case. He stressed his client's lack of any prior trouble with the law.
"He couldn't imagine how much pain and sorrow his decision would cause," Sobelman said.
After hearing from the lawyers, as well as DeLorenzo's mother and brother, Fraser ordered one year of committed jail time. Santamaria-Capetanelis was taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing.
Two civil lawsuits are still pending against Santamaria-Capetanelis. One is a wrongful death suit brought by DeLorenzo's mother in Suffolk Superior Court, where a status hearing is scheduled next month. The other was brought by Kosmowski and his wife in Essex Superior Court. A status hearing in that case is scheduled for April.
