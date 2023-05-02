ELLSWORTH, Maine — A former Maine Maritime Academy student whose SUV crashed, killing four fellow students including one from Rockport, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges.
Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, did not speak, except to answer "not guilty" 17 times, once for each charge, during his first court appearance since December's fiery crash in Castine, Maine. Bail was set at $5,000.
Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence and traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the 2013 Range Rover struck a tree and caught fire, according to the indictment.
Killed were Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts; Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; and Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; officials said.
Simpson was a member of the Rockport High School Class of 2020, where he was an honors student and played hockey. He was the only child of Anne Rockwell of Rockport and Brian Simpson of Gloucester. Luke Simpson spent his life growing up in Rockport and Gloucester.
Massachusetts residents Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton and Noelle Tavares, 20, of North Falmouth, survived the crash with serious injuries, according to court documents.
The indictment issued last month included charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.
Marine Maritime Academy is a public, four-year college of about 950 students that focuses on maritime training with areas of study that include engineering, management, science and transportation.
The crash occurred the day after the fall term ended.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.