Long before most of the island was awake Wednesday, a flock of graduating Gloucester High School seniors drove around Cape Ann to celebrate the end of the school year.
While driving her friends around at 6 in the morning, Kristina Koulouris, 18, said she is excited about her future.
"At this point it is honestly kind of scary but exciting at the same time to begin a new chapter," she said, adding that she will be going to Salem State University in the fall. "I'm excited for it and what is to come."
For the second year in a row, members of the Gloucester High's senior class participated in a car parade that looped around the city in a farewell to the island that has housed them for so long.
Although there were significantly fewer cars than last year, these seniors made up for it in testing how many people they could fit into each vehicle.
Seniors hooped and hollered as they hung out of the windows of Jeeps, relaxed in the bed of pickup trucks and even sat on top of the roof of some hatchbacks.
The past two years for students have been unlike any others as they navigated learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While eagerly awaiting her daughter at the corner of Leslie O. Johnson Road, Lisa Wheeler of Gloucester explained how the past couple of years have had a lot of "ups and downs."
"It has been emotional roller coaster," she said.
Wheeler said that her daughter Mia, who is a field hockey goalie and president of the high school Student Council on top of being a senior, found out this year that she had spondylosis — also known as spinal degeneration.
The kicker was that every school Mia applied to — except for one — had offered her a merit scholarship for field hockey.
Knowing that she wouldn't be able to play in college, Mia shifted gears and will now be going to West Virginia University to study biology.
"I can't say enough about all of these kids," Lisa Wheeler said. "Mia is phenomenal."
The hustle and bustle of morning traffic slowly subsided as the beginning of the school day — 7:30 a.m. — came and went. Still no sign of parade goers.
As they waited for their children to drive by, parents gathered to sip their morning coffee, chat about times past, and mourn for the fact that their babies were growing up.
Then, at 8 a.m., the car horns and joyful shouts became audible.
There was little time for elongated celebrations, however, as the students rushed from their vehicles into the building to start their school day... just a tad tardy to school.
