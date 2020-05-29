BOSTON — There won't be any fans in the stands when Boston-based rockers the Dropkick Murphys play a short set at Fenway Park on Friday evening to raise money for charity, but music lovers will still be able to catch the show live on social media.
Although plenty of musicians have played Fenway over the years, the Dropkick Murphys will be the first to play on the actual infield.
The band will be joined remotely by Bruce Springsteen for what's being called "Streaming Outta Fenway."
The 6 p.m. show will stream on the band’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages well as on SiriusXM radio channel 20 E Street Radio.
A text-to-donate campaign will support the Boston Resiliency Fund — set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic — as well as Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.