Cape Ann police and health departments have set aside this Saturday, Oct. 26, as Drug Take Back Day, when residents will be able to drop off old or unused prescription drugs at the police stations for proper disposal.
All drug drop-offs are anonymous; no identification or information is required. The service is free.
Items that will be accepted include prescription and over-the-counter medication, medication samples, vitamins, narcotics and liquid medication.
Needles, thermometers, intravenous bags, infected or bloody material or inhalers will not be accepted.
The old and unused drugs will be collected and transported to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal by incineration.
Drugs may brought to:
Gloucester: The parking lot at the Rose Baker Senior Center , 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If it rains, the collection will move inside the building.
Rockport: The lobby of the police station, 168 Main St., from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Essex: At the Memorial Building police and fire station, 24 Martin St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Manchester: In the garage of the police station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We offer these events biannually in an effort to provide our residents with an accessible, easy way to dispose of these medications," Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley said in a prepared statement. "Unfortunately, when these drugs are left in a medicine cabinet long term, unsupervised, they often are picked up by someone struggling with substance use. That's less likely when people are given frequent opportunities to dispose of those drugs in a safe way."
Studies suggest that the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their previous methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose potential environmental, safety, and health hazards.
Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 469 tons — more than 937,000 pounds —of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. More than 80,000 pounds of drugs were collected in Massachusetts.
New this year, sites will be collecting vaping pens and e-cigarette devices as well, after batteries are removed. According to the DEA, vaping pens with batteries still in them are a different waste stream designation and are considered a potential fire hazard. For devices that have batteries that cannot be removed, residents are asked to call their local hazardous waste management facility or check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the devices for proper disposal.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, about the Oct. 26 Take Back Day or for complete results from past Take Back Day events, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
