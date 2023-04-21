Cape Ann police and health departments have set aside this Saturday, April 22, as Drug Take Back Day, when residents will be able to drop off old or unused prescription drugs at the police stations for proper disposal.
The DEA now advises Americans that flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing it away are potential safety and health hazards.
All drug drop-offs are anonymous; no identification or information is required. The service is free.
Items that will be accepted include prescription and over-the-counter medication, medication samples, vitamins, narcotics and liquid medication.
Needles, thermometers, intravenous bags, infected or bloody material or inhalers will not be accepted.
The old and unused drugs will be collected and transported to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal by incineration.
Drugs may brought to:
Gloucester: The parking lot at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., from 10 a.m. to noon. If it rains, the collection will move inside the building.
Essex: At the Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Manchester: In the garage at the rear the police station, 10 Central St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beyond Take Back Day, you may dispose of unwanted prescription and OTC medications at the Essex Public Safety Building, and the Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester police stations where secure disposal boxes are available 24/7 in the lobbies.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, about the April 22 Take Back Day or for complete results from past Take Back Day events, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.